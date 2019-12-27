Effectively Wild Episode 1476: Multisport Sabermetrics Exchange (Hockey and Cricket)
In the second installment of a special, seven-episode series on the past, present, and future of advanced analysis in non-baseball sports, Ben Lindbergh talks to Evolving-Hockey.com’s Josh and Luke Younggren about hockey and writer, commentator, and team analyst Jarrod Kimber about cricket (57:13), touching on the origins of sabermetrics-style analysis in each sport, the major challenges, big breakthroughs, and overturned misconceptions, the early adopters, the cutting-edge stats and tech, the level of acceptance within the game, the effects on the spectator experience, the parallels with baseball, and more.
Audio intro: Neil Young, "When Worlds Collide"
Audio interstitial: Guided By Voices, "Your Cricket is Rather Unique"
Audio outro: Jethro Tull, "Skating Away on the Thin Ice of a New Day"
Link to Evolving-Hockey
Link to Evolving-Hockey’s Patreon page
Link to the Younggrens’ NHL WAR model
Link to Stat Shot
Link to Grantland article on hockey’s “Summer of Analytics”
Link to FiveThirtyEight on the costs of hockey’s analytics boom
Link to FiveThirtyEight on pulling the goalie
Link to article on the NHL’s faulty shot-location data
Link to article on a fix for the NHL’s faulty shot-location data
Link to Jarrod on cricket fielding metrics
Link to Jarrod on applying data to cricket
Link to Jarrod on T20 team scoring
Link to Jarrod on right-left pairs in cricket
Link to “Smash Factor” explainer
Link to article about “Smash Factor” use on Boxing Day
Link to Baseball Prospectus on “Hot Spot” in the 2011 World Series
Link to video of “Hot Spot” on a 2011 World Series broadcast
