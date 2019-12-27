Effectively Wild Episode 1476: Multisport Sabermetrics Exchange (Hockey and Cricket)

by
December 27, 2019
Effectively Wild: Multisport Sabermetrics Exchange

EWFI
In the second installment of a special, seven-episode series on the past, present, and future of advanced analysis in non-baseball sports, Ben Lindbergh talks to Evolving-Hockey.com’s Josh and Luke Younggren about hockey and writer, commentator, and team analyst Jarrod Kimber about cricket (57:13), touching on the origins of sabermetrics-style analysis in each sport, the major challenges, big breakthroughs, and overturned misconceptions, the early adopters, the cutting-edge stats and tech, the level of acceptance within the game, the effects on the spectator experience, the parallels with baseball, and more.

Audio intro: Neil Young, "When Worlds Collide"
Audio interstitial: Guided By Voices, "Your Cricket is Rather Unique"
Audio outro: Jethro Tull, "Skating Away on the Thin Ice of a New Day"

Link to Evolving-Hockey
Link to Evolving-Hockey’s Patreon page
Link to the Younggrens’ NHL WAR model
Link to Stat Shot
Link to Grantland article on hockey’s “Summer of Analytics”
Link to FiveThirtyEight on the costs of hockey’s analytics boom
Link to FiveThirtyEight on pulling the goalie
Link to article on the NHL’s faulty shot-location data
Link to article on a fix for the NHL’s faulty shot-location data
Link to Jarrod on cricket fielding metrics
Link to Jarrod on applying data to cricket
Link to Jarrod on T20 team scoring
Link to Jarrod on right-left pairs in cricket
Link to “Smash Factor” explainer
Link to article about “Smash Factor” use on Boxing Day
Link to Baseball Prospectus on “Hot Spot” in the 2011 World Series
Link to video of “Hot Spot” on a 2011 World Series broadcast
Link to order The MVP Machine

 iTunes Feed (Please rate and review us!)
 Sponsor Us on Patreon
 Facebook Group
 Effectively Wild Wiki
 Twitter Account
 Get Our Merch!
 Email Us: podcast@fangraphs.com

Podcast (effectively-wild): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

We hoped you liked reading Effectively Wild Episode 1476: Multisport Sabermetrics Exchange (Hockey and Cricket) by Ben Lindbergh!

Please support FanGraphs by becoming a member. We publish thousands of articles a year, host multiple podcasts, and have an ever growing database of baseball stats.

FanGraphs does not have a paywall. With your membership, we can continue to offer the content you've come to rely on and add to our unique baseball coverage.

Support FanGraphs




 

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment